OnePlus Nord Ontvangt Android 12-update

OnePlus rolt in Nederland een nieuwe update uit naar de OnePlus Nord. De nieuwe update installeert Android 12 samen met de OxygenOS 12-schil, die verschillende verbeteringen en nieuwe functies met zich meebrengt.

De OnePlus Nord is een budget-smartphone die in 2020 op de markt verscheen met Android 10. Nadat de OnePlus Nord eerder al een update naar Android 11 ontving werkt OnePlus de smartphone nu bij naar Android 12. Android 12 komt samen met de OxygenOS 12-schil, die een geheel andere interface heeft dan vorige versies. Hierdoor zullen gebruikers even moeten wennen aan de nieuwe versie van de schil.

OxygenOS 12 brengt naast een nieuwe interface nog een hoop andere wijzigingen en nieuwe functies met zich mee. Hieronder staat de volledige changelog. Ook brengt de update de beveiligingspatch van mei 2022 met zich mee.

Changelog

System [Added] Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology [Optimized] desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers [Fixed] the issue that sound plays abnormally [Fixed] the occasional issue that unable to start “OK Google” with voice [Fixed] the issue that Safe Mode popup displayed abnormally in certain scenarios [Fixed] the issue that Camera displayed abnormally and crashed [Fixed] the issue that the charging icon displayed abnormally [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Dark mode [Supported] three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf [Added] new additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read [Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Work Life Balance [Added] WorkLife Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings [Supported] automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery [Supported] switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD [Added] new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals [Added] multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment [Optimized] software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Games [Added] HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer [Added] Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real-time



via [droidapp]