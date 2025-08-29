OnePlus 13 en 13R Ontvangen Augustus-update Met Nieuwe Functies
OnePlus heeft een nieuwe update uitgerold naar de OnePlus 13 en de OnePlus 13R. De augustus-update brengt niet alleen een nieuwe beveiligingspatch met zich mee, maar installeert ook een aantal nieuwe functies.
De nieuwste update voor de OnePlus 13 en 13R werkt de beveiligingspatch op beide smartphones bij naar die van augustus 2025. Deze patch dicht enkele tientallen kwetsbaarheden in het besturingssysteem, zodat jij weer wat beter beschermd bent tegen malafide activiteiten. Naast een betere beveiliging heeft OnePlus ook nieuwe functies toegevoegd aan ‘Private Safe’. Zo kun je nu ook afbeeldingen en video’s delen en omslagen aanpassen. Daarnaast kun je in ‘Split View’ voortaan zelf de verhoudingen kiezen.
De volledige changelog hebben wij hieronder toegevoegd. Het kan een aantal dagen duren voordat de augustus-update voor iedereen beschikbaar is. Als je nog geen notificatie hebt ontvangen kun je handmatig op updates controleren via de instellingen op de OnePlus 13(R).
CHANGELOG
Unlock a new level of seamless experience
- Improves the animations for opening, repositioning, and resizing a floating window.
Delight in details
- You can now share images and videos in Private Safe.
- You can now customize image or video album covers in Private Safe.
- You can now sort and view images and videos by time in Private Safe.
- You can now add files directly under the “Other files” category in Private Safe.
- Split View is no longer restricted to fixed ratios. You can now adjust the ratio as needed. In Split View, when two apps are displayed in landscape, you can now drag the divider to adjust their relative sizes.
- When recent tasks are stacked, you can now modify an app’s lock status by swiping down on the app on the recent tasks screen.
- All notifications received in landscape mode are now displayed in a simplified banner format to reduce interruptions.
- You can now swipe down on a simplified banner notification to display the app in a floating window.
- Tapping a button on a simplified banner notification now opens the app in a floating window instead of full screen, reducing interruptions.
- Adjusts the position of banner notifications in landscape mode to minimize distractions.
Network connections
- You can now send text, image, and voice messages to nearby people via BeaconLink when there is no internet connection. You can find this feature in “Settings – Mobile network – BeaconLink”.
System
- Integrates the August 2025 Android security patch to enhance system security.
via [droidapp]