OnePlus 8 (Pro) Ontvangt Grote Software-update
OnePlus heeft een nieuwe update klaarstaan voor de OnePlus 8 en 8 Pro. Het gaat om een grote update met een hoop verbeteringen en nieuwe functies. De OxygenOS-update rolt in fasen uit.
OxygenOS 10.5.7 voor de OnePlus 8 en OxygenOS 10.5.9 voor de 8 Pro worden nu uitgerold naar de gebruikers. De update brengt geen nieuwe beveiligingspatch met zich mee, maar wel een hoop verbeteringen. Zo is onder andere de accuduur verbeterd, zijn er verbeteringen doorgevoerd voor draadloos laden en krijg je bij een inkomende SMS voortaan de optie om het bericht direct te verwijderen. Ook zijn er weer camera verbeteringen doorgevoerd die onder andere moeten zorgen voor betere kwaliteit foto’s die zijn gemaakt met de groothoeklens.
Hieronder kun je de hele changelog doorlezen:
- System
- Optimized the touch and interaction experience
- Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes
- Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever
- Optimized the wireless charging stability, providing better user experience (OnePlus 8 Pro only)
- Optimized the pocket mode to reduce mistouches
- Optimized the unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05
- Updated GMS package to 2020.03
- Message
- Added the “Delete” button in the notification bar of incoming messages
- Added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings, the messages with the specified keywords will not be blocked
- Camera
- Newly added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
- Added auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve picture quality of edges (OnePlus 8 Pro only)
- Optimized the click animation for camera shutter, boosting the smoothness of photo-taking experience
- Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability
- Network
- Improved the stability of communication
- Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers
- Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness
- Game Space
- Added Epic Games in Game Space. With one-step installation, check out Fortnite and many other Epic Games, all from Game Space
via [droidapp]