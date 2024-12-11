OnePlus Pad Ontvangt Android 15-update

Nadat Android 15 eerder al uitrolde naar de OnePlus Pad 2, rolt de update nu ook uit naar de originele OnePlus Pad. De update rolt in fasen uit, waardoor het nog een aantal dagen kan duren voordat de Android 15-update in Nederland te downloaden is.

De Android 15-update rolt samen met de OxygenOS 15-schil uit naar de OnePlus Pad. Deze schil rolde eerder al uit naar de OnePlus Pad 2, de OnePlus Open en de OnePlus 12. De update brengt verschillende veranderingen met zich mee, waaronder nieuwe animaties, nieuwe thema’s, een vernieuwde notificatiemenu en meer fotobewerking-tools. De volledige Engelstalige changelog kun je onderaan dit artikel vinden.

De Android 15-update voor de OnePlus Pad rolt als eerste uit in India, maar als de uitrol zonder problemen verloopt verschijnt de update “volgende week” ook in Europa.

Changelog

Ultra animation effects

Adds system-level swiping curve coverage for third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, ensuring a consistent scrolling experience throughout the system.

AI Retouch

Introduces AI Detail Boost to enhance the clarity of cropped, distant or low-quality photos.

With AI Reflection Eraser, blurred photos regain their sharpness, color accuracy, and lighting, ensuring that special moments with pets, kids, and others are vividly preserved.

Introduces the AI Reflection Eraser to effortlessly remove glass reflections for clearer, more authentic photos through windows.

AI Notes

Introduces the new AI writing suite which includes the continue writing, polish and optimise style AI writing features to assist you with drafting and enhancing content, unleashing your creativity in an instant.

Introduces the Format feature to organise scattered information into well-organised content to make it more visually appealing and easier to read.

Introduces the Clean up feature to remove filler words from voice notes to make sentences more coherent while retaining the original audio.

Luminous rendering effects

Optimises the rounded corner design by standardising its specifications and extending the application of a continuous curvature.

Flux themes

Introduces new personalised customisation options for the Lock screen and Home screen. The Lock screen supports clock colour blending, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, AI auto-fills and more. The Home screen supports blurred wallpapers and more.

Live Alerts

Adds a new Live Alerts design that is focused on the visualisation of information, offering better information display efficiency. Live Alerts is also positioned in the centre, creating a more balanced display.

Optimises the way you interact with Live Alerts capsules – just tap a capsule and see it expand into a card. You can quickly switch between multiple live activities simply by swiping left or right on the capsules in the status bar, making it more efficient to view information.

Introduces a new Live Alerts animation system featuring elastic design, seamless expansion and dynamic real-time blur to enhance the visuals of cards.

Photo editing

Introduces globally reversible photo editing capability that remembers the settings for your previous edits so they can be applied to subsequent edits, keeping the creative flow uninterrupted.

Improves integration between Camera and filters, so filters that are applied to photos when taken can be edited, changed and removed later in Photos.

Floating Window and Split View

Introduces new Floating Window gestures: pulling down a notification banner to bring up a floating window, pulling down a floating window for full screen display, swiping up to close a floating window and swiping to a side to hide a floating window.

Notifications & Quick Settings

Adds the Split mode for the notification drawer and Quick Settings. Swipe down from the upper-left to open the notification drawer, swipe down from the upper-right for Quick Settings and swipe left or right to switch between them.

Redesigns Quick Settings with an optimised layout that offers more appealing and consistent visuals and more refined and rich animations.

OnePlus Share

Now you can easily share live photos with nearby iOS devices.

Battery & charging

Introduces “Charging limit” to stop charging at 80% to extend battery lifespan and slow down degradation.

Introduces battery protection reminder to turn on Charging limit when your device is connected to a charger for too long.

More

Introduces exclusive OxygenOS Always-On Displays and Lock screen clock styles.

Introduces the new Home screen clock widget that can be resized to your preference.

Added a “1+” easter egg in Calculator to be displayed when punching in “1+=” as a show of OnePlus’ “Never Settle” philosophy.

Introduces more wallpapers to bring the unique style of OnePlus to your phone.

Introduces exclusive OxygenOS app icon styles.

Optimises the style and visuals of the Notes widgets on the Home screen for a more attractive and practical experience.

Apps in large folders can now be displayed in 3 × 3 grids.

Privacy protection

Improves Private Safe with the new categorised browsing features for images, videos and documents, making it easier to manage private data.

Introduces a new Home screen entry for hidden apps. You can tap the Hidden apps folder on the Home screen and verify your privacy password to see the apps.

via [AW]