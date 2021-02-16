OnePlus 8, 8 Pro En 8T Ontvangen Update Met Beveiligingspatch

OnePlus heeft een nieuwe update uitgerold naar drie smartphones van de fabrikant. De update voor de OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro en de OnePlus 8T brengt verschillende verbeteringen en bugfixes met zich mee. Ook installeert de update de beveiligingspatch van januari 2020.

De gebruikers van de OnePlus 8-serie kunnen nu een update downloaden die voornamelijk een hoop bugfixes met zich mee brengt. Dankzij deze bugfixes is de smartphone prettiger in gebruik. Ook zijn gebruikers dankzij de beveiligingspatch van januari 2020 beter beschermd tegen kwetsbaarheden in het besturingssysteem.

De update voor de OnePlus 8 en 8 Pro heeft versienummer OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 gekregen. De OnePlus 8T krijgt een update naar OxygenOS 11.0.7.10. In de onderstaande changelog staat wat de update allemaal met zich meebrengt.

System

Optimized the experience of using long screenshots

Optimized the UI display effect of the notification bar

Improve the stuttering problem of some tripartite applications

Fixed the small probability issue that Twitter may freeze

Fixed the issue that opening app split-screen may fail

Fixed the issue of failure to switch the accent color in a small probability

Fixed the inaccurate display of the attribution of some numbers

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.01

Gallery

Fixed the issue that the video cannot be played in a small probability

via [droidapp]