Beveiligingsupdate April 2022 Voor Pixel-smartphones Bevat 44 Patches En Verbeteringen
Google heeft weer een nieuwe beveiligingspatch uitgebracht voor de Pixel-smartphones van het bedrijf. De update bestaat uit 44 patches om Android beter te beveiligen en ook een aantal fixes en verbeteringen specifiek voor de Pixel-smartphones.
De beveiligingspatch van april 2022 verscheen eerder al op de Samsung Galaxy S22-serie, maar nu kunnen Pixel-gebruikers de update ook downloaden. Google heeft 44 patches toegevoegd aan de beveiligingsupdate van deze maand. In de onderstaande changelog zien we wat voor verbeteringen de update met zich meebrengt.
Battery & Power
- Additional improvements for wireless charging performance with certain accessories *[2].
Camera
- Fix for issue causing front-facing camera preview in certain apps to appear zoomed in *[2].
- Fix for issue occasionally causing green screen to appear in camera preview *[2].
User Interface
- Fix for crash in System UI while using apps in Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode in certain conditions *[1].
- Fix for issue causing error message to display when setting up certain live wallpapers *[1].
- Fix for issue causing notification shade and Quick Settings to appear invisible after changing wallpaper in certain conditions *[1].
- Fix for issue occasionally causing animation to display incorrectly when canceling a search in the app drawer *[1].
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing navigation in overview screen while TalkBack is active *[1].
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing recents button to show the overview while using 3-button navigation with third party launchers *[1].
Je ontvangt een notificatie zodra de beveiligingspatch van april 2022 voor jouw Pixel-smartphone klaarstaat.
via [droidapp]