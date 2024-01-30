Nothing Phone 2 Ontvangt Nothing OS 2.5.2-update

Er staat een nieuwe update klaar voor de Nothing Phone 2. Het gaat om de Nothing OS 2.5.2-update die verschillende nieuwe functies en verbeteringen met zich meebrengt. In de onderstaande changelog staan alle wijzigingen van Nothing OS 2.5.2.

Nothing OS 2.5.2 brengt veel veranderingen met zich mee. Zo zijn er meer opties toegevoegd voor de Glyph Interface aan de achterzijde van de smartphone, kun je gebruikmaken van de nieuwe Quick Settings en moet de belkwaliteit beter zijn dan voorheen. In de onderstaande changelog staan alle wijzigingen die Nothing OS 2.5.2 met zich meebrengt.

Heb je de update nog niet ontvangen, dan kun je handmatig op updates controleren via de instellingen op de Nothing Phone 2.

Changelog

What’s new

🎵 Get direct access to the Glyph Interface’s Music Visualisation feature (some of you may have already discovered it).

📶 You can now directly set your network via Quick Settings without unlocking the device.

Improvements

🔒 Refined visual effects on the lock screen interface.

📱 Optimised the display of icons in the status bar.

🔐 Improved the success rate of fingerprint unlocking.

🖼️ Refined transition animations for the Photos widget.

🔊 Improved stability in call and connection quality.

Bug Fixes

🎮 Improved the game dashboard’s FPS to ensure it regularly updates.

🔄 Resolved an issue causing the Glyph switch to automatically turn on in certain scenarios.

🔈 Resolved a case where volume would automatically change during Flip to Glyph.

🌙 Resolved a problem causing Glyph to turn off automatically when not within the Bedtime schedule.

🔕 Resolved music playback so that it does not play during incoming calls in Vibrate Mode.

🔑 Refined functions to ensure that double-tapping the power button can launch the Wallet.

🔋 Resolved a problem that caused battery percentage to not appear in the status bar.

🔊 Fixed stability issues with NFC functionality.

via [droidapp]