OnePlus 15 Ontvangt Eerste Update

OnePlus is begonnen met de uitrol van de eerste softwareupdate voor de OnePlus 15. De update brengt verschillende verbeteringen naar de high-end smartphone.

De OnePlus 15 is nog maar net aangekondigd voor de Europese markt, maar gebruikers kunnen nu al een update downloaden. Het gaat om de OxygenOS 16.0.1.303-update, die meer dan 2GB groot is. De update installeert de beveiligingspatch van november en bestaat verder voornamelijk uit kleine verbeteringen voor de netwerkverbindingen en de interface.

Het kan een aantal dagen duren voordat de update voor iedereen beschikbaar is. Als je nog geen notificatie hebt ontvangen kun je handmatig op updates controleren via de instellingen op de OnePlus 15. We hebben de volledige Engelstalige changelog hieronder toegevoegd.

Changelog

Unlock a new level of seamless experience

Improves the speed of launching apps from the Home screen.

Delight in details

When editing certain Flux themes, you can now resize the clock.

You can now customize widget names, making the Home screen more personalized and unique.

You can now drag widgets on the Home screen onto system or other widgets of the same size to stack them.

You can now use automatic straightening when cropping and rotating portrait and architectural images in Photos.

You can now set videos on your device as ringtones.

Improves the virus scanning speed in Phone Manager.

Improves the “Ring” fingerprint animation on the Lock screen by incorporating a glowing effect for a more aesthetically pleasing appearance.

Integrates the November 2025 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Network connections

Adds a new interface for AI LinkBoost Network Engine, where you can view the number of network optimizations, reduction in lag time, and more.

You can now receive real-time notifications for network acceleration in scenarios with poor network conditions.

You can now test your network speed and check network status details, such as latency and upload/download speeds.

via [droidapp]