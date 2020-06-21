Bèta 1.5 Van Android 11 Nu Beschikbaar

Kort na de uitrol van de eerst Android 11-bèta heeft Google bèta 1.5 uitgerold. De nieuwe bèta bestaat voornamelijk uit bug fixes voor problemen die zijn ontdekt in de eerste bèta.

Bètatesters die met Android 11 aan de slag zijn hebben mogelijk gemerkt dat niet alles naar behoren werkt. Google heeft daarom een nieuwe versie uitgebracht die een aantal bugs oplost. In de changelog staat echter dat nog niet alles naar behoren werkt. Het gaat dan voornamelijk om problemen met Android Auto. Hieronder kun je de volledige changelog doornemen.

Android 11 Beta 1.5 (June 2020)

This minor update to Android 11 Beta 1 includes the following fixes:

General

Devices no longer crash (reboot) while using gesture navigation to switch apps in different orientations while rotating the device at the same time.

On Pixel 3 and 3a, users setting up devices after reset can now activate a pSim service if the phone is currently using an eSIM service.

Fixed issues that users were having when using contactless payments through Google Pay.

Bluetooth

The system no longer incorrectly enforces the Bluetooth privileged permission for RemoveBond. This resolves issues that could affect pairing, unpairing, and bond reset flows for Bluetooth devices, such as for Forget Watch on Wear OS devices.

Based on our testing, you might encounter the following issues when using Android 11 Beta 1.5. These issues are already known, so there’s no need to file issue additional reports for similar issues.

Known issues: Android Auto