OnePlus 9 Krijgt In China ColorOS-schil Van Oppo

OnePlus en Oppo behoren beide tot hetzelfde moederbedrijf, maar de merken werken wel gescheiden van elkaar. Toch is de connectie tussen beide bedrijven voor Chinese consumenten straks goed zichtbaar. OnePlus wil sommige smartphones namelijk uitbrengen met Oppo’s ColorOS-schil.

OnePlus brengt zijn smartphone op de markt met zijn eigen Android-schil OxygenOS. In China gebuikt OnePlus een aangepaste versie van deze schil, genaamd HydrogenOS. Bij de OnePlus 9-serie wil de fabrikant echter overstappen op de ColorOS-schil. Deze schil is ook aanwezig op de smartphones van Oppo. OnePlus heeft nog geen plannen om de ColorOS-schil buiten China te gebruiken, dus in Europa blijft OxygenOS voorlopig gewoon bestaan.

Today I would like to update you on a new development for our Chinese users and that you may have heard discussion about in the last few days: after listening to their feedback and voices, our China market devices will now be using a customized version of ColorOS, tailored specifically for OnePlus smartphones, starting with the upcoming OnePlus 9 series.

For all of our users outside of mainland China, we will continue using OxygenOS for global devices in the future and remain committed to offering a fast and smooth experience with OxygenOS.