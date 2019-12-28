OnePlus Rolt OxygenOS 10.0.3 Uit Naar OnePlus 6 en 6T

OnePlus heeft een nieuwe versie van OxygenOS uitgerold voor de OnePlus 6 en de OnePlus 6T. OxygenOS 10.0.3 is gebaseerd op Android 10 en brengt een hoop verbeteringen met zich mee.

De uitrol van Android 10 voor de OnePlus 6 en 6T verloopt niet vlekkeloos. Er doken namelijk wat problemen op waardoor OnePlus de update tijdelijk heeft moeten pauzeren. Later werd de uitrol weer hervat, maar nog steeds bleek de update niet helemaal stabiel te zijn. Nu is OxygenOS 10.0.3 uitgerold, die de laatste problemen zou moeten oplossen.

In de onderstaande changelog zien we wat OxygenOS 10.0.3 allemaal oplost en met zich meebrengt. We zien onder andere dat de update ook gelijk de beveiligingspatch van november 2019 installeert.

Changelog

System Updated system to Android 10 Brand new UI for Android 10 Fixed the automatic reboot issue Added the notch area display option in the Settings (Settings – Display – Notch display – Hide the notch area) Fixed the issue with lock screen appearing even after unlocking the device with the password Fixed the issue with Navigation bar after upgrade Fixed the Digital wellbeing option missing in the settings Updated Android security patch to 2019.11

Fingerprint Fingerprint unlock functionality improvement Enhanced the fingerprint animation

Camera Camera performance improvement

Wifi Connectivity Fixed the issue of Wifi connection to 5Ghz networks



via [droidapp]