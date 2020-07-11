OnePlus 8 en 8 Pro Ontvangen Grote Update Met Nieuwe Beveiligingspatch
OnePlus heeft een OxygenOS 10.5.8-update uitgerold naar de OnePlus 8 en een OxygenOS 10.5.10-update naar de OnePlus 8 Pro. De updates brengen een hoop verbeteringen met zich mee en installeren de beveiligingspatch van juni.
Ondanks de verschillende versies van OxygenOS zijn de twee updates vrijwel gelijk. Het enige verschil is dat de update voor de OnePlus 8 Pro verbeteringen voor de ‘Photochroom’ filter-camera bevat. De rest van de changelog is gelijk. Je kunt de volledige changelog hieronder doorlezen.
Changelog
- System
- Optimized the touch and interaction experience
- Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever
- Optimized the high temperature warning to improve user experience
- Fixed the failure to full-charge when battery was charged to 90% and above in a few circumstances
- Fixed the issue with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video unable to play HD video on some machines
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06
- Camera
- Enabled adjusted Photochrom filter (India only)
- Adjusted Photochrom filter (EU only)
- Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability
- Cloud service
- Added the file disk section in file manager: now conveniently upload and store all your files on OnePlus Cloud seamlessly (India only)
- Network
- Band 46 CA combo enabled for India Network (India only)
- Added Visible network compatibility in the U.S. (NA only)
- Improved the stability of communication
- Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers
- Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness
OnePlus is al begonnen met de uitrol van de OxygenOS-updates, maar de updates rollen geleidelijk uit. Hierdoor kan het even duren voordat alle OnePlus 8 (Pro) gebruikers de update hebben ontvangen.
