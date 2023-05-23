OnePlus 11, 10, 9- En 8-serie Ontvangen OxygenOS 13.1-update

OnePlus is begonnen met de uitrol van OxygenOS 13.1 voor een groot aantal smartphones van de fabrikant. De update staat klaar voor acht smartphones en brengt verschillende nieuwe functies en verbeteringen met zich mee.

Heb jij een smartphone uit de OnePlus 11, 10, 9- of 8-serie, dan kun je de komende dagen een nieuwe update verwachten. Het gaat om de OxygenOS 13.1-update die onder andere een Championship modus in de Game Assistant toevoegt voor een betere game-ervaring. Ook is er nieuwe privé meditatie-ruimte toegevoegd en zijn er op de achtergrond verbeteringen doorgevoerd. De volledig changelog staat hieronder.

Updates rollen in fasen uit waardoor het een aantal dagen tot enkele weken kan duren voordat alle smartphones de update hebben ontvangen. Heb jij nog geen notificaties ontvangen dan kun je handmatig op updates controleren via de instellingen op je smartphone.

Changelog OxygenOS 13.1

Seamless interconnection (OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro only)

New auto-connect feature enables automatic connection between phones, tablets, and PCs placed in close proximity.

Personalization (OnePlus 8 Pro, 8T, 9, 9 Pro, 11)

Expands Omoji’s functionality and library.

Health

Adds a new TalkBack feature that recognizes and announces images in apps and Photos.

Adds the new Zen Space app, with two modes, Deep Zen and Light Zen, to help you focus on the present.

Improves Simple mode with a new helper widget and quick tutorials on the Home screen. (OnePlus 8 Pro, 8T, 9, 9 Pro, and 9R only)

Gaming experience

Adds the Championship mode to Game Assistant. This mode improves performance while also disabling notifications, calls, and other messages to give you a more immersive gaming experience.

Adds a music playback control to Game Assistant, so you can listen to and control music easily while gaming.

System (OnePlus 10 Pro only)

Improves system stability and performance.

Extends the battery life in some scenarios.

