Nothing Phone 2 Ontvangt Android 14-update

Goed nieuws voor mensen met een Nothing Phone 2. Nothing rolt nu namelijk een update uit die Android 14 en de Nothing OS 2.5-schil installeert. De update brengt een hoop verbeteringen en nieuwe functies met zich mee.

De Android 14-update staat nu klaar voor de Nothing Phone 2. In de onderstaande changelog zien we dat de nieuwste versie van Android en de Nothing OS-schil een hoop aanpassingen, verbeteringen en nieuwe functies met zich meebrengen. Zo kun je nu gebruikmaken van nieuwe widgets, een vernieuwde mediaspeler, een monochroom thema en nieuwe snelkoppelingen op het vergrendelscherm. Ook kun je nu een actie koppelen aan de powerbutton en zijn er verbeteringen doorgevoerd aan de Glyph Interface.

De update rolt in fasen uit, waardoor het een aantal dagen kan duren voordat de update voor iedereen beschikbaar is. Heb je nog geen notificatie ontvangen dan kun je handmatig op updates controleren via de instellingen op de smartphone. De volledige changelog staat hieronder:

Changelog

Customization

✨ Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page and improved the edit wallpaper flow for a more comprehensive view of options.

🌌 New Atmosphere wallpaper effect: Transform your background photo into a dynamic wallpaper that brings motion to colours on your home screen. A seamless transition between your lock and home screens.

🔮 New Glass wallpaper effect: Add a Glass filter to give your favourite wallpaper a unique appearance.

🎨 Introduced solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance.

⚪ Added a monochrome colour theme in the basic colour section.



Glyph Interface

📅 Glyph Progress integration for Google Calendar. Keep track of your upcoming events with a 5-minute countdown on the Glyph Interface.

⏲️ Glyph Timer now supports time presets, allowing you to quickly set your desired duration.

🔓 You can now access Glyph Timer directly from the lock screen without unlocking the device.

🚀 Added an option to open the Glyph Timer popup by tapping instead of holding to accommodate for the Quick Settings widget.

💫 Added a new Glyph animation for when NFC is being used.

🔄 Improved the experience of Flip to Glyph.



Gesture

💡Customisable double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature. Just head to Settings > System > Gestures.

🤖 More Lock Screen shortcut options like: Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, video camera.

📸 Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe gesture.

✏️ New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.



More improvements

🌥️ Optimised the experience of the Weather app and improved the notification of weather alerts.

⬅️ Refreshed the back gesture arrow visual to be more in line with Nothing’s style.

🔔 Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface.

⚙️ Updated Quick Settings layout and support to show more devices icons.

📷 Improved the stability of the camera.

👾 Enhanced overall system stability for a more reliable and smooth experience.



New Widgets

🚶 Pedometer Widget: Track your daily steps directly from your home screen. Set goals and monitor your progress to stay motivated.

🎵 Media Player Widget: Displays the currently playing song. Control your music easily while on the move.

⏳ Screen Time Widget: Monitor and manage your daily screen time to maintain a healthy digital lifestyle.

via [droidapp]