Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Ontvangt Android 15-update

Nothing rolt een nieuwe update uit naar de Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. Het gaat om de Nothing OS 3.0-update, dat is gebaseerd op Android 15 en verschillende nieuwe functies met zich meebrengt.

De Nothing OS 3.0-update brengt onder andere een nieuwe pagina met zich mee waarop je de interface van het vergrendelscherm kunt personaliseren. Ook introduceert de update de AI-tool Smart Drawer en heeft het snelle instellingen menu een makeover gekregen. Verder installeert de update de beveiligingspatch van december 2024 en zijn er veel kleine verbeteringen doorgevoerd die het geheel wat mooier, sneller en stabieler moeten maken.

Nothing laat weten dat de update in fasen uitrolt. Dit wil zeggen dat het een aantal dagen kan duren voordat de update voor iedereen beschikbaar is. Als je nog geen notificatie hebt ontvangen kun je handmatig op updates controleren via de instellingen op de Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. Je kunt het volledige (Engelstalige) changelog hieronder bekijken.

Shared Widgets Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected. Lock screen Introduced new lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen or via the Customisation page.

Choose from a range of new Clock face styles.

Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen. New app drawer style Added AI-powered Smart Drawer to automatically categorise your apps into folders, keeping your app drawer organised and making apps easy to find.

Now you can pin your favourite apps to the top of the app drawer for quick access to your favourite apps. Enhanced pop-up view Drag the pop-up view to any position on the screen, for convenient multitasking.

Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.

Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge, for speedy access.

Swipe down incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Allows you to quickly view information without leaving your current app. Enable via Settings > Special features > Pop-up view. Elevated design Redesigned Quick Settings, and an optimised editing experience. Allows you to effortlessly tailor your shortcuts to your preferences.

Redesigned widget library. Choose your favourite Nothing Widgets or swipe left to browse third-party widgets.

Enhanced Settings with updated UI visuals. Network & Internet and Bluetooth options now display current connection.

New Dot animation for fingerprint unlocking and charging. Other improvements Allow AI to learn your usage habits and prioritise your frequently used apps. Keeps them active for longer intelligently for a smoother and more efficient experience.

Improved the lock screen charging status display to help you easily know the charging speed at a glance.

Added support for auto-archive function. Automatically frees up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.

New partial screen sharing, so you can record just an app window rather than the entire screen.

Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for a smoother introduction.

Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.

Update Security Patch to December.

via [GSMArena]