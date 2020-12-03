Samsung Egypte Deelt Android 11-updateschema

Samsung Egypte heeft een updateschema bekendgemaakt waarop staat wanneer welke smartphone een Android 11-update met One UI 3.0 krijgt. Het schema zal grotendeels overeenkomen met de uitrol van de update in Nederland en België.

Het bèta programma van One UI 3.0 loopt ten einde en Samsung heeft al laten weten dat de nieuwste versie van Samsung’s software-schil, die is gebaseerd op Android 11, eind december zal worden uitgerold naar de Galaxy S20-serie. Dankzij het onderstaande schema, die door Samsung Egypte naar buiten is gebracht, weten we nu ook meer over de uitrol van One UI 3.0 naar de andere smartphones van de fabrikant. Het gaat hier om de uitrol in Egypte, dus het kan iets verschillen met andere landen.

December 2020

– Samsung Galaxy S20

– Samsung Galaxy S20+

– Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Januari 2021

– Samsung Galaxy Note 10

– Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

– Samsung Galaxy Note 20

– Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

– Samsung Galaxy S10

– Samsung Galaxy S10+

– Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

– Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Maart 2021

– Samsung Galaxy A51

– Samsung Galaxy M21

– Samsung Galaxy M30s

– Samsung Galaxy M31

– Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

April 2021

– Samsung Galaxy A50

– Samsung Galaxy M51

Mei 2021

– Samsung Galaxy A21s

– Samsung Galaxy A31

– Samsung Galaxy A70

– Samsung Galaxy A71

– Samsung Galaxy A80

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Juni 2021

– Samsung Galaxy A01

– Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

– Samsung Galaxy A11

– Samsung Galaxy M11

– Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Juli 2021

-Samsung Galaxy A30

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Augustus 2021

– Samsung Galaxy A10

– Samsung Galaxy A10s

– Samsung Galaxy A20

– Samsung Galaxy A20sp

– Samsung Galaxy A30s

– Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

– Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Op de lijst ontbreken een aantal smartphones die wel een Android 11-update krijgen. Het gaat om de onderstaande toestellen:

– Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

– Samsung Galaxy S10e

– Samsung Galaxy A40

– Samsung Galaxy A41

– Samsung Galaxy A30s

– Samsung Galaxy A20e

– Samsung Galaxy M20

-Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro

– Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4s

via [AW]