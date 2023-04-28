Gelekte Specificatielijst Toont Details Van Google Pixel 7a

Volgende maand zal Google de Pixel 7a eindelijk officieel introduceren, maar deze week is een specificatielijst opgedoken waardoor we de belangrijkste details over de Pixel 7a alvast te weten komen. Deze lijst kun je hieronder bekijken.

De onderstaande lijst is gedeeld door de doorgaans goedgeïnformeerde website 91Mobiles. De specificaties in deze lijst komen grotendeels overeen met eerdere geruchten. Volgens de bron beschikt de Google Pixel 7a over een 6.1-inch OLED-scherm met een FHD+ resolutie en een 90Hz verversingssnelheid, een Tensor G2-processor, 8GB werkgeheugen, 128GB opslagruimte en een 4,400mAh accu met ondersteuning voor 20W bekabeld laden. Ook is er ondersteuning voor draadloos opladen. De rear-camera bestaat uit een 64MP hoofdlens met OIS en een 12MP groothoeklens. Voorop vinden we een 10,8MP selfie-camera.

We hoeven nog maar twee weten te wachten totdat de officiële introductie zal plaatsvinden. Google zal de Pixel 7a namelijk op 12 mei tijdens het jaarlijkse I/O-evenement presenteren.

