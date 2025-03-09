Google Pixel Watch 2 en 3 Ontvangen Wear OS 5.1-update

Er staat een nieuwe update klaar voor de Google Pixel Watch 2 en de Pixel Watch 3. De update werkt de software bij naar Wear OS 5.1, die verschillende verbeteringen en nieuwe functies met zich meebrengt.

Wear OS 5.1 voor de Pixel-smartwatches zorgt ervoor dat ontwikkelaars aan de slag kunnen met een “verenigde credential manager“. Deze manager kan gebruikt worden om de identiteit van een gebruiker, apparaat of systeem te verifiëren. Hierdoor kunnen ontwikkelaars het mogelijk maken voor gebruikers om op verschillende manieren in te loggen in applicaties en diensten, zoals wachtwoorden, passkeys, inloggen met Google en meer.

Ook is de interface iets aangepast, waarbij onder andere de menuknoppen een nieuwe accentkleur hebben gekregen en modi als niet storen, bedtijd en theater nu staan onder het kopje Modes.

Changelog (Engels)

Loss of Pulse Detection: US expansion

Loss of Pulse Detection on Pixel Watch 3 recently received U.S. FDA clearance, expanding this first-of-its-kind feature to people in the U.S. beginning at the end of this month.

Availability: Pixel Watch 3

Menstrual Health Support:

Available via Playstore update for the Pixel Watch 3, the Fitbit app now makes it more convenient than ever to track your menstrual cycle. You can easily log periods, view your current cycle status, and see predictions for your next period.

Media Controls Upgrade

Make it easier to control audio content from the watch with control types based on content being played (such as Podcasts within YouTube music).

Step Count Enhancements

Within this release we have updated our steps algorithm to take our step tracking to a new level by focusing on precision even in challenging situations. Whether you’re pushing a shopping cart, navigating in a wheelchair, or going on walk/run with a stroller, this improved algorithm ensures your steps are counted with exceptional accuracy.

Availability: All Pixel Watches

Expansion of Auto Bed-Time Mode on Device

Auto Bedtime detects when users are asleep or have awaken and automatically controls bedtime mode on their watch.

Availability: Pixel Watch 2

via [AW]