OnePlus 8 en 8 Pro Ontvangen Android 12-update
OnePlus rolt momenteel weer een nieuwe update uit. Het gaat om de Android 12-update voor de OnePlus 8 en de OnePlus 8 Pro. De nieuwste versie van Android rolt in fasen uit en brengt een hoop verbeteringen met zich mee.
Consumenten met een OnePlus 8 (Pro) kunnen dankzij de Android 12-update gebruikmaken van een hoop nieuwe functies en verbeteringen. Ook zijn er verschillende bug fixes doorgevoerd. Zo zien we verbeteringen van de lay-out en de donkere modus, is de Work Life Balance feature nu voor iedereen beschikbaar en zijn er een aantal connectiviteit problemen opgelost. De volledige changelog staat hieronder:
- System
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Fixed the issue that background applications are abnormally closed in specific scenarios
- Fixed the issue with lens permissions when using third party camera applications
- Fixed the issue of screen cannot respond when receiving notifications
- Dark mode
- Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
- Shelf
- New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats
- Work Life Balance
- Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
- Gallery
- Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
- Canvas AOD
- Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
- Network
- Fixed the issue that unable to automatically connect to Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- Fixed the issue that wireless earphones cannot play sound when connecting Bluetooth in specific scenarios
De Android 12-update rolt in fasen uit, waardoor het even kan duren voordat de update voor jouw toestel klaarstaat. Je ontvangt een notificatie zodra je Android 12 kunt downloaden.
