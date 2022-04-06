OnePlus 8 en 8 Pro Ontvangen Android 12-update

· 7 april 2022

OnePlus rolt momenteel weer een nieuwe update uit. Het gaat om de Android 12-update voor de OnePlus 8 en de OnePlus 8 Pro. De nieuwste versie van Android rolt in fasen uit en brengt een hoop verbeteringen met zich mee.

Consumenten met een OnePlus 8 (Pro) kunnen dankzij de Android 12-update gebruikmaken van een hoop nieuwe functies en verbeteringen. Ook zijn er verschillende bug fixes doorgevoerd. Zo zien we verbeteringen van de lay-out en de donkere modus, is de Work Life Balance feature nu voor iedereen beschikbaar en zijn er een aantal connectiviteit problemen opgelost. De volledige changelog staat hieronder:

  • System
    • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
    • Fixed the issue that background applications are abnormally closed in specific scenarios
    • Fixed the issue with lens permissions when using third party camera applications
    • Fixed the issue of screen cannot respond when receiving notifications
  • Dark mode
    • Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
  • Shelf
    • New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
    • Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
    • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
    • Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats
  • Work Life Balance
    • Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
    • WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
  • Gallery
    • Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
  • Canvas AOD
    • Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
    • Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
    • Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
  • Network
    • Fixed the issue that unable to automatically connect to Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth
    • Fixed the issue that wireless earphones cannot play sound when connecting Bluetooth in specific scenarios

De Android 12-update rolt in fasen uit, waardoor het even kan duren voordat de update voor jouw toestel klaarstaat. Je ontvangt een notificatie zodra je Android 12 kunt downloaden.

via [droidapp]

Tags:

Redactie Androidics.nl

Beheerder Androidics.nl. Gadget en Android liefhebber. Favoriete telefoon: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

Lees ook...

Geef een reactie

Het e-mailadres wordt niet gepubliceerd. Vereiste velden zijn gemarkeerd met *

Volg Ons:

Androidics op Facebook