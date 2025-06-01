OnePlus 13 Ontvangt Grote Update

OnePlus heeft een nieuwe update uitgerold naar de OnePlus 13. Het gaat om een grote update die de beveiligingspatch van mei installeert en verschillende nieuwe functies met zich meebrengt.

Voor de vlaggenschip-smartphone van OnePlus staat de OxygenOS 15.0.0.821 update klaar. De update is 2,17GB groot en brengt een groot aantal verbeteringen met zich. Zo is een bug opgelost die ervoor zorgde dat foto’s per ongeluk konden worden verwijderd door apps van derden, is het opslagbeheer overzichtelijker geworden en kun je recent verwijderde bestanden in Mijn bestanden, Notities en Foto’s met een wachtwoord beveiligen. Ook brengt de update aanpassingen aan de interface met zich mee en installeert de update de beveiligingspatch van mei 2025.

De volledige (Engelstalige) changelog staat hieronder. De update rolt in fasen uit naar de OnePlus 13, waardoor het een aantal dagen kan duren voordat de update voor iedereen beschikbaar is.

Changelog

Apps

Fixes an issue where photos might be accidentally deleted by a third-party app. When this happens, you will receive a notification to review deleted photos in Recently deleted.

Security & privacy

You can now protect your recently deleted items in the My Files, Notes, and Photos apps with a password for added privacy.

You can view storage usage by apps and the system when freeing up space using Phone Manager.

During Screen sharing, you can block specific apps and notifications. This feature is available in “Settings – Security & privacy – Screen sharing protection”.

Improves the visuals for individual notifications, notification stacks, and user interactions with these notifications on the Lock screen.

You can now enter Lock Screen Magazine by swiping right on the Lock screen.

Adds the Drag & drop feature that allows you to use the gesture to perform actions on images and text in third-party apps. This feature can be turned on or off in “Settings – Accessibility & convenience – Drag & drop”.

The size and position of floating windows are now saved for more convenient usage.

Redesigns the app drawer for a more consistent visual style, improving usability throughout the interface.

Improves the user interface and icon designs.

Improves the user experience of floating windows.

Integrates the May 2025 Android security patch to enhance system security.

via [droidapp]