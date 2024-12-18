Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 Nu Beschikbaar

Google heeft een nieuw bèta-versie van Android 15 uitgerold. Android 15 QPR2 is een update die voornamelijk bugfixes bevat. Ook brengt de update de beveiligingspatch van december met zich mee.

In de nieuwe bèta van Android 15 QPR2, waarvan de stabiele versie in maart 2025 zal worden uitgerold, vinden we verschillende veranderingen. Zo zien we nu het Material You-design bij het delen van een Wi-Fi QR-code, is er een nieuwe animatie aanwezig voor de Pixel Launcher-zoekbalk en kun je thema-iconen gebruiken.

Ook zijn verschillende bugs aangepakt die voor problemen zorgden. Zo zorgde één bug ervoor dat de Pixel Fold niet meer werkte na het openvouwen van de smartphone en een andere bug dat er geen verbinding kon worden gemaakt met glucosesensorapparaten. Andere bugs veroorzaakten problemen met bluetooth en een tragere ervaring.

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 (BP11.241121.010) is beschikbaar voor de Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL en Pixel 9 Pro Fold. De volledige Engelstalige changelog hebben wij hieronder toegevoegd.

Resolved developer- and user-reported issues

Fixed an issue that prevented the “ANGLE preferences” option from being accessed in developer options. (Issue #379196574)

Fixed an issue that prevented some glucose sensor devices from connecting. (Issue #378816128)

Fixed issues that caused a long delay while selecting options to place a call. (Issue #379266329, Issue #378854091)

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Limit to 80%” option in charging optimization settings from being enabled. (Issue #378800194)

Fixed null pointer issues that could cause devices to unexpectedly crash or restart. (Issue #378856187, Issue #381894854)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Pixel Fold devices to stop responding while unfolded. (Issue #379387626)

Bluetooth resolved issues

Fixed a bug of inconsistent behavior during switch from ASHA to LE Audio and back, ensuring the audio always pauses when switching.

Fixed a bug that causes L2CAP connection failure with error reason code 3 after a phone reboot due to incorrect security level saving during pairing, leading to a security check failure on Bluetooth reset.

Fixed a bug that allowed LE links to remain unencrypted on reconnection with bonded devices, potentially exposing sensitive data to attackers.

Fixing a bug of Bluetooth HAL crashes or gets stuck when Bluetooth LE audio hardware offload is disabled.

